Candidate qualifying underway in several local municipalities

PELL CITY -- Election season is underway in many local municipalities, but just who is running is still to be determined.
Pell City, Lincoln, Riverside, and Waldo all opened candidate qualifying Tuesday, with a deadline of July 21. In Munford, candidate qualifying runs July 8-15.
All of those cities will hold municipal elections for mayor and council Aug. 25, with any runoffs set for Oct. 6. Pell City residents will also be electing school board members.
City Clerk Penny Isbell said that, as of Thursday, candidates who have qualified in Pell City are as follows:
Bill Pruitt – Mayor (i);
Jay Jenkins – Council District 1 (i);
James McGowan – Council District 2 (i);
Joe Sawyer – Board of Education District 1 (i);
Cecil Fomby – Board of Education District 2 (i);
Tammie Williams – Board of Education District 4 (i);
James Eldon Hall – Board of Education District 5 (i); and
Norman Wilder – Board of Education District 5.
Attempts to reach Riverside for qualifier information were not successful.
City Clerk Laura Carmack said as of Friday afternoon, five people have qualified to run for office in Lincoln:
Carroll L. “Lew” Watson – Mayor (i);
Chris Woods – Mayor;
Billy Pearson- Council Ward 2 (i);
Brandon Tate – Council Ward 4; and
Joey Callahan – Council Ward 5 (i).
Other cities holding elections in the county have not had as many registrations so far.
Qualifying is open for all five at-large council seats and the mayor of Waldo. According to Town Clerk Iris Jemison, there had been no qualifiers as of Thursday afternoon.
In Munford, all five council seats and the mayor’s office are also up for election this year. Former Councilman Shane Turner has qualified to run for mayor. Although other candidates have picked up qualifying papers, none had turned them in as of Thursday.
Talladega held City Council, mayor and school board elections last year.
Daily Home staff writer Chris Norwood contributed to this story.