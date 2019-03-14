LINCOLN -- Callie Smith was selected as The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Lincoln High School’s softball team to a 2-0 record last week.
Smith went 2-0 last week in the Talladega County Softball Tournament to help Lincoln win its fifth straight county crown.
“I am super excited to have the opportunity to be Player of the Week,” Smith said. “It is good to know that all of my hard work has paid off. Every game that we played in the county tournament, I know that I can count on our defense. I wasn’t scared to throw a pitch down the middle because I knew that they were going to catch and field the ball. “
During the tournament, the junior struck out 12 batters and allowed two runs in 12 innings from the circle. Smith led Lincoln past Sylacauga 6-2 in the championship game She also recorded a shutout in the Lady Golden Bears’ 14-0 win over Fayetteville.
“We played Sylacauga twice, and they are really good,” Smith said. “It is tough going into that game knowing that they can hit. I knew that there was no room for error. I knew that my team was ready and I was ready. I had nine strikeouts and zero walks. I knew that all of my hard work paid off.”
The 10th ranked Lady Golden Bears (13-4) have won seven of their last eight games. Smith has been pleased with the way they have played as of late, but the moment she is most proud so far this season came in a loss.
“This year, we have already had a big accomplishment,” Smith said. “(In) the past, we have gotten the brakes beaten off of us when we play Springville,” Smith said. “This year, we held Springville to one run and we got beat 1-0. We never gave up, and we never stopped fighting. That was a huge accomplishment.”
Lincoln has a relatively young team this season. The Lady Golden Bears only have three seniors, but that doesn’t stop them from having lofty goals.
“Our goal is to stay together, stay up and stay positive,” Smith said. “We have to be accountable because if one person is accountable, we have to make everybody else accountable. We have to know that all the work that we are putting in is worth something.
“We are traveling to the beach for spring break and our goal is to win our pool. We want to win every inning; we want to (go) hard the whole game. We want to go further in the regionals than we did last year. We made it one step further last year than we did the year before. This year, we want to make it one step further than we did last year.”
Smith said he tries to model her game after her former teammate Rayanna Powell.
“Every game I pitched, she told me to pitch it like it is my last because you don’t know when your last (game) will be,” Smith said. “She checks up on me all the time. She has worked so hard. She is pitching at CACC (Central Alabama Community College). I just want to be the leader that she was and I want to be able to overcome all the hurdles like she did.”