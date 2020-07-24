Call to vehicle fire at TOP Trails among 23 answered by Talladega firefighters this week

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department responded to 23 calls during the past week, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
The first two calls, both on July 16, were false alarms canceled en route to two different buildings at Talladega College.
The first call for July 17 was another false alarm, this one at a residence on East Sloan Avenue, where the resident had burned some food. A call to West Coosa Street the same afternoon also involved burned food, according to the report.
That evening, Warwick said, firefighters rescued a man who had turned over his lawn mower and was 12 feet down in a ditch.
After hauling him up the bank in a basket, the man was transported to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar paramedics.
The last call for July 17, and two of the calls for July 18, involved malfunctioning smoke alarms at the same residence on Lane Street. In between the second and third calls to Lane Street, firefighters also responded to an electrical short in a doorbell on Tomahawk Drive.
The same day, firefighters also cleared a downed cable or telephone line from Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard near Burr Avenue, a cooking fire on West Battle Street near Baker Street and a vehicle fire at TOP Trails.
According to the owner of the truck that burned, “A subject was trying to burn a trash pile and started the fire with a can of gasoline. When the fire started, the gas can caught fire, and he ran and threw the gas can, (which) ended up against the bunker and by or under the truck.”
On Sunday, firefighters responded to an alarm that had been pulled by a juvenile on a bicycle at Hallmark Apartments and a medical assist at Curry Court that was cancelled en route.
Monday’s first call appeared to be an electrical vehicle fire for a vehicle that was parked next door to Station 1, according to the summary. The owner walked to the fire station and reported it in person.
The next call was in response to a faulty flame sensor at MasterBrand Cabinets. Employees were evacuated without incident.
On Tuesday, a two-vehicle accident on Alabama 21 South near Midway Memory Gardens sent one person to the emergency room. The next call was a vehicle fire on the 275 Bypass near the water treatment plant.
Another call to Hallmark Apartments was canceled en route.
The first of two calls Wednesday was to a residence on Roosevelt Avenue with an electrical short, followed by a motor vehicle accident on Alabama 77 near Talladega Funeral Home.
As of Thursday afternoon, firefighters had answered another false alarm at a residence on Maple Drive and had a call canceled en route to Higgins Street.