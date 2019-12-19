Calhoun County Schools offering students, faculty hotspots

Rural families have a new option for mobile broadband internet service through the county school system, administrators announced last week.
Phone calls and emails from Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Donald Turner recently advertised a program called “Wi-Fi on the Go” offered by LeanStream, a Huntsville-based company, in which families can receive a wireless hotspot in return for a $50 monthly donation to the school system. The program doesn’t require a contract, works through T-Mobile’s 4G cellular service and is available to families of Calhoun County students and faculty. School boards in Cullman County, Alexander City and St. Clair County have signed on with the program, among others.
Response had already been strong in Calhoun, said Courtney Wilburn, deputy superintendent, on Monday.
“Right now we’re at 20 subscriptions over the weekend, and we just kicked off Friday,” Wilburn said Monday. “We had several calls this morning with questions making sure there is no contract.”
Wilburn said the program meets a variety of needs, thanks to its hotspots — a pocket-sized device that connects other devices to a cellular internet signal. Some families may not be able to afford broadband internet service, while others live in rural communities where availability is spotty, at best.
A 2018 study from the National Center for Education Statistics reported that 18 percent of students living in remote rural areas have no broadband or dial-up internet access; 16 percent in distant rural areas have no access, while 7 percent in large suburbs are without access.
According to broadbandnow.com — a website that uses data from the Federal Communications Commission and internet service providers to promote broadband development — wire-based coverage for residents in the Calhoun County school system varies widely. Weaver has 99.1 percent broadband availability, for instance, while Ohatchee has just 58.4 percent availability.
According to the site, about 5,000 people in Calhoun County live in areas without any broadband availability at all.
The U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee reported in 2016 that 20 percent of Alabama residents have no broadband access.
“For communities that are further out, it’s a struggle, and so far, across the state, these are the kind of communities this has really helped,” Wilburn said. “It offers kids the opportunity to work at home and get ahead.”
Superintendent Donald Turner said his family has had one of the hotspots for a few months, purchased through his wife’s connection with the St. Clair County school system. He said it gets a lot of travel use.
“Above all we’re trying to think about what we can provide to our parents in those areas who might not have that service, or who might have difficulty getting a cell phone bill, or have a financial background that might not be conducive to setting up service,” Turner said Thursday.
Russ Stewart, St. Clair County Schools’ director of information technology, said the program has been running about three months. The school system has already paid off the initial setup fee for the donation system and website, he said, thanks to donations from about 200 participants. The school makes $12 per month per device — Turner said Calhoun County Schools should make about that much, too — and it’s only been about an hour of work every month to manage the service, Stewart explained.
“If the numbers stay up, I can probably hire another person in my tech department,” he said Thursday. “‘Wifi on the Go’ will pay their salary.”
Stewart said the school hasn’t done much to promote the program — he noted that his department manages 19 facilities with 12,000 end users and 14,000 devices throughout the county, which eats a lot of time — but word of mouth has done plenty so far.
“The money is sitting in the bank right now, waiting on us to do something with it,” he said.
Jason Taylor, LeanStream president, explained that the program works with T-Mobile’s education division, with his company serving as administrator for the cellular service’s government contracts, normally not available to schools.
LeanStream administers the program on behalf of the school boards, with stipulation from T-Mobile that the service is reserved for school stakeholders, like students, employees and their families.
As a former chief financial officer for the Huntsville school system, he said, he founded LeanStream as a way to make taking donations and being transparent about them simpler for administrators. The company also offers fundraiser advertising and accounting software for schools.
“It was my obligation and the superintendent’s obligation to maintain visibility over those funds, and the board’s obligation to approve and accept those funds,” he said, “and it got really difficult to control that without it becoming overbearing.”
According to marketing materials for Wifi on the Go, LeanStream keeps $6.50 from each $50 donation, while the cellular service runs $29.75 per month. PayPal, through which donations are paid, has a $1.75 fee each month, and schools keep the remaining $12.50.
Wilburn, Calhoun County’s deputy superintendent, said users can let service lapse and skip a month if they need to save money, then donate again to restart service. They won’t get any bills or service calls, she said.
Right now, the plan is to spend donations on filling in more tech in schools, in the hope of eventually becoming a one-to-one school — one internet-enabled device for each student.
“You know how expensive devices are,” Wilburn said. “It’s almost impossible to keep up with. We’re hoping this will be another avenue to pump classrooms full of technology.”