PELL CITY – A Calhoun County man was indicted by a St. Clair County grand jury on four counts of murder in connection with a fiery crash along Interstate 20 last year.
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said Justin Wells, 35, was indicted in connection with the death of three children and an adult male in the deadly Nov. 16 crash.
Wells has remained in the St. Clair County Jail since his arrest last November on a $150,000 bond. Wells is suspected of driving under the influence at the time of the crash.
The victims were identified last November by St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell as Chester Earl Robinson, 43, of Birmingham; Aiasiah Porter, 2; Ne’veah Feagin, 1; and Queen Phillips, 11 months.