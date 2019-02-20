CHILDERSBURG -- The Central Alabama Community College-Childersburg Campus Student Government Association is hosting a celebration of Black History on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Margie Sanford Building.
Festivities include a Black History Trivia competition between teams of students, staff and community members, and musical performances by Shanalda Jemison, Brenda Coleman and the CACC Show Choir. Pastor Kendall Burton of Mount Zion Baptist Church of Sylacauga will speak.
Currently enrolled CACC students may also participate in the Open Mic portion of the event.
Contact Jennifer Braden at 256-378-2002 to sign up. You may also email SGA@cacc.edu to request information. Students are encouraged to highlight their comedy, singing or recitation skills during the Open Mic competition. Prizes will be awarded to the winners of the Open Mic and Trivia competitions.
All students and local community members are invited to attend this free event.