CACC’s Bill McPherson retires from Marine Corps after 30 years

TALLADEGA -- Congratulations to one of Central Alabama Community College’s wonderful employees, Bill McPherson, on his 30-year retirement certificate from the Marine Corps!
McPherson served on active duty from 1989-2009 as a combat engineer and retired in December 2009 as a master sergeant/E8. He was transferred to IRR (Irregular Ready Reserve) for 10 years in case of another major conflict. After 30 years of service to our country, McPherson is officially retired.
During his time in the Marine Corps, he served in the Gulf War and Bosnia, and did two tours in Iraq. He has been to 26 different countries, and his favorites were Malta and Greece.
McPherson moved to Talladega in 2009 and started at CACC in May 2012 as a building technician.
Dr. Sherri Taylor, dean of students said, "Bill is a valued member of the CACC family. We are very fortunate to have an employee with Bill's extensive military experience and skillset, and it's an honor to work with an individual who has dedicated so much to his country and community."
Congratulations Bill, and thank you for your service to our country!
Brett Pritchard is coordinator of public and high school selations for Central Alabama Community College.