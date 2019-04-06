Central Alabama Community College’s practical nursing program has been ranked third in the state by a study from PracticalNursing.org.
According to the website, 19 other practical nursing programs in Alabama were scored in the rankings.
CACC received a score of 98.31, behind only Lawson State and Wallace State community colleges.
“The pass rate is calculated by how many students sit for their nursing licensure exam and pass the first time,” CACC health science program administrator Dr. Jennifer Steele said “Nursing programs must have a three-year testing average of 80 percent to remain in compliance with the Alabama Board of Nursing. CACC has traditionally had a very strong Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program, and students do well on this exam.”
Steele noted CACC’s program has 85 students enrolled.
“We will begin fall 2019 with some of our largest classes that we’ve had in a while,” she said. “We anticipate having approximately 124 students across both our campuses, and we look forward to beginning a new class in spring 2020.”
According to Steele, nursing is both an art and a science.
“The science is what you learn in class, but the art is in caring for patients,” she said. “Our desire (among) CACC’s nursing faculty is to instill the knowledge as well as that compassionate bedside manner into our students. It’s what makes an excellent nurse.
“Nursing school is hard regardless of where a student decides to go. CACC’s nursing program follows the community college’s standard nursing curriculum. Within this curriculum, the first three semesters prepare students not only to become registered nurses, but also offers them the opportunity to (step) out after their third semester and take the license practical nursing licensure exam.
“The student can select to continue with two more semesters for their registered nursing (RN) degree or begin working as an LPN.”
Steele praised the program’s students and faculty for their accomplishment.
“Our faculty are all educationally prepared as nurse educators,” she said. “Our students are the best. They are hard-working and dedicated to the rigor of becoming nurses while balancing work and family.”
For more information regarding CACC’s nursing program, visit www.cacc.edu/admissions/programs/nursing/.