CACC introduces buy one, get one scholarship for first-time dual enrollment students

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Central Alabama Community College has announced a new scholarship program for first-time dual enrollment students.
The new Community Scholarship will allow those students to sign up for classes on a “buy one, get one” basis for the upcoming spring semester.
Brett Pritchard, recruiter/coordinator of high school and public relations for CACC, said this program will be open to first-time dual enrollment students only and will allow them to pay for up to nine credit hours while signing up for another nine credit hours for free.
Pritchard said this includes students in high school who have not taken dual enrollment classes at CACC before. He said it will not be available to students who have attended dual enrolment classes before or who are starting at CACC post high school.
“Dual enrollment academic students are who we are focusing on for this scholarship,” he said.
Pritchard said that in recent years, the dual enrollment program at CACC has grown, and this program is a way to keep that growth going. He said dual enrollment is a useful tool to give students a head start at getting their degree or technical certification before they even leave high school.
“To me it's a no brainer,” Pritchard said.
He said this scholarship can apply to basically any academic class
Pritchard said students who wish to participate should ask their school’s guidance counselor for help in working out their schedule and applying for the scholarship.
Registration for CACC’s spring semester is open now until Jan. 21.
A flier from CACC said prospective students with questions should email student_services@cacc.edu or call 256-234-6346.