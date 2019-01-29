CHILDERSBURG -- Central Alabama Community College will host a free countdown to college admissions and scholarship workshop on Feb. 19, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the college campus in Childersburg.
The workshop is in conjunction with the Upward Bound Program.
This information-packed workshop is part of a series of events designed to help 9th-12th grade students and their parents as they begin the process of preparing for college.
For more information, please contact Savanna Pruitt, communications and event coordinator at 334-578-7810.