ALEXANDER CITY -- Dr. Susan Burrow, president of Central Alabama Community College, recently announced the hire of Dr. Doug Flor as the dean of Workforce Development.
Flor began with CACC in December 2018 and comes to the college with an extensive background in both business and industry, and education. Flor earned a Double BA in psychology and Child Development and Family Science with a concentration in Human Services. He also attained an MS in Child Development and Family Science with a concentration in Marriage and Family Therapy along with a Ph.D. in Child and Family Development with a specialization in the integration of Statistics, Psychometrics, and Research Methodology.
"We are excited to have Dr. Flor here at the college," Burrow said. "He brings a wealth of knowledge to the table when it comes to the needs of the workforce and how we at the college level can meet those needs and demands."
Flor began working for Electronic Data Systems (EDS) in the late ’90s at BellSouth in Atlanta (and Birmingham) where he was responsible for Y2K compliance across the 6,000 servers in the Midrange Tower according to a CACC press release. He then moved up to manage a team of project managers and technical writers on the BellSouth account and moved up to the EDS East Hub Project Management office, where he drove standardization and consistency in the use of project management processes and tool suites for the entire East Coast of the United States.This accomplishment earned Flor the High Performance Award for the US East Hub. In addition to these duties, he also trained as an executive coach and coached leaders across the United States, South and Central America, and Canada.
In 2007/08, EDS was acquired by Hewlett-Packard (HP) and Flor began to work in the Americas Project Management Office where he managed two of the integration programs. One was to develop and implement the standards and guidelines for how project reporting was going to be handled, and the second was to get EDS and HP project managers in South and Central America, Canada and the United States using Microsoft Project Server and the new standards for reporting, as well as metrics associated with projects. It was also during this time that he became a certified 360 Feedback coach and worked with HP's Coaching Network and Global Talent Organization to coach leaders across North, Central, and South America, as well as Europe.
After working 11 years in the IT industry, Flor left HP in 2010 to pursue a career in education. During the acquisition of his Ph.D. Flor stated that there were two experiences that were very formative for him.
The first was getting to manage research projects funded by NIH in which he researched how parents and children interact with each other that enhance social and academic competency. “I have numerous publications based on these research studies and have presented at Regional, National, and International conferences,” he said.
The second was being selected by the dean to participate in a three-year program funded by the federal government at the Fanning Leadership Institute. “This is where I caught the leadership bug,” he said.
Since his return to education, Flor has held director positions at LaGrange College, Northeastern University, and the Community College of Rhode Island, as well as interim vice president of Academic Affairs at a small private college in the Boston area.
"I love telling good stories and better stories, but I really enjoy telling great stories," Flor said. “After meeting with some employers in the area recently, I heard how well the students in the career technical areas are well-prepared to meet the skill demands of employers. This is a great story that needs retelling.”