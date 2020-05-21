CACC announces new Google IT Certification Program

CHILDERSBURG -- Central Alabama Community College has announced the launching of its new Google IT Certification Program.
Students will pursue a five-course certificate that focuses on technical support, computer networking, operating systems, system administration and IT security. They will gain preparation for an entry-level IT support job and earn 12 college credits.
Summer registration: Summer registration at CACC is ongoing. Classes begin May 27.
For more information, call 256-215-4276 or visit CACC.edu.