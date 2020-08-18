Cabot Barden releases 2 new books, including first children’s book

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga-based author Cabot Barden has already released two new books so far this year, both representing departures from the historical fiction he is best known for.
His newest book is his first children’s title, “Cabbitt The Rabbit,” which features an original poem and stock photos of the various animals the title character encounters during a walk in the woods.
”Liz Douglas did the cover for me,” he said. “My wife said I ought to write something for the grandkids, so I said. ‘OK.’ It took me about two hours altogether.”
His other new book took a little longer. “Dragon Slayers of Ganymede” is the second volume of a proposed science fiction trilogy that began with “Ganymede Rising” last year.
The series represents his first foray into the science fiction genre.
“This one is dedicated to Clive Cussler, who died recently,” Barden said. “He was the author of more than 60 best sellers and two movies. He called me back in December, while I was working on the book, to wish me luck.
“He was really the person who helped to get me starting to write in the first place. I wrote a song about one of his characters. We stayed in touch, and he even said they would use one of my songs when they made his book ‘Sahara’ into a movie.”
For various legal reasons, that didn’t happen, but “Sahara” star Matthew McConaughey did get permission to use the song in a different context, and Barden has gotten a couple of royalty checks from it.
In any case, “‘Dragon Slayers of Ganymede’ is the culmination of lots of old monster movies from my childhood. They’re pretty hokey, but they’re a lot of fun.”
Ganymede is an actual moon of the planet Jupiter. In the books, Barden said, it has broken free and is now on the other side of the sun, mirroring Earth.
“Dragon Slayers of Ganymede” is Barden’s 15th book, and he is already busy working on No 16.
“The next one will be the third book in the ‘Cherokee Kid’ series,” he said. “I’m working on that with Kelly Burton, of Alexander City. She is a character in the book as well, and tells the story from a woman’s point of view. So she’s helping me out with that.
“I know her father, Mickey Burton, who is a reenactor. He’s 71, 72 years old now, and he still goes all over the place, walking through the mountains, everywhere. He’s in great shape.”
One of Barden’s older titles was also recently honored, when “I Will War No More,” the story of Selocta Chinabee, was endorsed by the Alabama Bicentennial Organization.
“A lady wrote a script for a play based on that book, but we couldn’t get it produced because it was too violent,” he said. “But that’s OK. I’m not trying to be a playwright or anything. I just write books and play music.”
Barden’s books are all available through most online book sellers,