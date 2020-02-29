By the numbers: 3-pointers, early fouls cause trouble for Tigers in loss

BIRMINGHAM -- Talladega High School’s boys basketball team fell short in its bid for back-to-back state titles in Class 4A in a 68-61 loss to Williamson on Friday night at Legacy Arena in the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.
Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the matchup:
71.4: Williamson’s percentage from beyond the arc in the opening quarter, when the Lions went 5 of 7 to build a 24-9 advantage to close the period.
3: Number of charging fouls assessed to Talladega in the first stanza. Tigers seniors D’Corian Wilson and Kobe Simmons both fell victim to an official’s whistle while attempting to run Talladega’s offense. Wilson said in the post-game press conference, “Some of the charge calls against us were questionable, but that is part of basketball.”
20: Wilson led the Tigers with 20 points, including a 3-pointer and layup in the final two minutes as the tournament MVP from last season valiantly tried to rally his squad back.
33.6: Seconds remaining when Simmons picked up his fifth foul. Talladega trailed Williamson 66-59 at the time. Simmons, the 4A Player of the Year from a season ago, finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds in his final game with the Tigers.
12: Number of fouls called against Williamson in the contest, nine less than officials called against Talladega. The Lions were not assessed a foul in the first quarter.
22: Williamson scored 22 of its points on second-chance baskets. The Lions outrebounded the Tigers 49-43.
785: Number of wins Talladega head coach Chucky Miller has amassed in his career. He’ll have to wait another season before he can push toward 800.
16: Points scored in the third quarter, when the teams battled to an 8-all stalemate. In the Tigers’ previous two wins, they established third-quarter runs to propel them ahead. That was not the case Friday.
72: Number of shots Talladega took from the field. The Tigers made 24 of those opportunities for a 33.3 field-goal percentage. Williamson went 23 of 58 from the field (39.7 percent).
23: Points scored by Talladega in the second quarter, when the Tigers surged to cut their deficit to 37-32 going into intermission.