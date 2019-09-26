TALLADEGA -- It was a busy week for the Talladega Fire Department, with a total of 29 calls between Sept. 20 and Thursday afternoon, according to Capt. Ron Harrell.
Of those, 10 were alarm calls that were either canceled while firefighters were still en route or turned out to be accidental when they arrived.
There was only one structure fire during the week, at an abandoned building on the 275 Bypass near Jackson Trace Road on Monday, Harrell said. The blaze was initially called in as a brush fire, but firefighters found a building fully involved upon arrival.
The eventual collapse of the building apparently broke a gas line, which also ignited, Harrell said.
The fire was eventually extinguished, and Spire disconnected the damaged line. There does not appear to have been anyone inside the building when the fire started, and no one was injured in the effort to extinguish it.
There is a strong possibility the fire was set because there were no utilities connected to the building at the time.
Firefighters also responded to a traffic accident Friday night on Alabama 77 that resulted in the death of William E. Dorman, of Munford. NorthStar paramedics, Talladega police and the Talladega County Coroner’s Office also responded.
There were two other motor vehicle accidents that resulted in injuries this week, Harrell said.
The first was at TOP Trails on Friday night, when a teenager rolled an all-terrain vehicle and suffered what appeared to be a minor head injury; he was transported to the emergency room at Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega by NorthStar.
The second was a two-vehicle accident on Battle Street on Tuesday that sent one person to the hospital via NorthStar. Two other people refused treatment.
There were also five other accidents during the week that either resulted in no injuries or where everyone involved refused transport or medical treatment.
These include a van versus sedan accident on the bypass at Old Shocco Road on Sept. 20; a single vehicle that overturned on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Saturday; a two-car fender bender at Spring and South streets on Monday; a car versus fire hydrant on Alabama 77 on Monday; and a two-vehicle accident in the McDonald’s parking lot Wednesday.
There were also two calls for lift assists, both Saturday, one on Belmont Avenue and one in Curry Court; a gas leak at College Hills Apartments on Sunday; and a smoke odor coming from an air conditioning unit on McMillan Street on Tuesday.
On Saturday, firefighters answered a call to a camper that had caught fire while being pulled by a truck. No one was injured, but the fire did damage the truck as well.
The other five calls were grass or brush fires.
The first was on Marshall Street on Sept. 20, apparently started by someone burning a box spring and mattress by the side of the road. No one was there when firefighters responded, and the fire was quickly extinguished.
The next one was Monday, between Jackson and West streets, and originated with someone burning yard waste. This time, the person responsible was still there. He was told to extinguish the fire and not burn anything else outside.
On Wednesday, firefighters responded to a small grass fire on Ashland Highway that may have been caused by someone flicking a cigarette butt out of their car window.
The last two calls of the week were also brush fires, one behind Georgia-Pacific and one on Asberry Street, behind Campbell’s Barbecue. Both fires were put out without incident.
Burn ban reminder
Assistant Chief Ron Goodenough said it was important to remember that Talladega is one of a dozen counties that fall under state and local burn bans every year between May 1 and Oct. 31.
The ban is in place by both state regulation and local ordinance, and violating it can involve fines and reimbursement to the Fire Department for time and equipment.
Even when there is no ban in effect, outdoor burning requires a permit from the local fire department. No such permits will be issued until November.
“Right now, things are so dry, we wouldn’t be issuing any permits anyway,” Goodenough said.