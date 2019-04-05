TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department had an exceptionally busy week, responding to 33 calls, including 12 structure fires and six traffic accidents.
Four of those traffic accidents involved injuries serious enough for someone to be taken to the hospital, and one resulted in a death.
“It was an active week for us,” Chief Danny Warwick said.
The first call, March 28, was for a lift assist on Welch Avenue, followed by the first accident of the week, at the 275 Bypass and Jackson Trace Road. According to the official report, this was a two-vehicle accident, with one of the drivers trapped in his vehicle. Warwick said a spreader was used to get the driver out, but it stopped working, and a second spreader had to be used to finish the job. Warwick said it appeared the pressure on the first spreader had not been properly released.
The same day, firefighters also responded to a false alarm on Moon Street and what turned out to be a kitchen fire at Pine View Landing. In the latter case, firefighters had to search to determine which apartment the fire was in.
March 29 began with three structure fires in close proximity on the west end of town. In the order they were called in, the fires were at a shed (initially reported as a brush fire) at Howard Street and Martin Luther King Drive, a one-story residence on Roosevelt Street and a trailer on Pulliam Street. All three buildings were total losses, although only the house on Roosevelt Street was occupied, and the occupant was able to get out in time.
All three fires were still under investigation as of Friday by the Fire Department and Talladega police. Warwick said firefighters also responded to a rekindle that night at the house on Roosevelt Street.
The same morning, firefighters also responded to an accident on East Street North near Coosa Street involving a vehicle that ran over the curb and struck a woman on a motorized scooter and three pedestrians on the sidewalk. One of the pedestrians, Tyrone Jordan, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman on the scooter and her and Jordan’s two daughters were airlifted to Birmingham, where they remained late in the week. This case also remains under investigation by police and fire.
Firefighters were also called to a possible attempted arson on Shaw Avenue involving a vehicle, but the fire was out by the time they arrived and caused minimal damage to the vehicle.
That day also saw calls to a small brush fire off Diamond Lane, a false alarm at Elbert Davis Street, a downed power line at West Battle and Chandler streets, a bulldozer fire (out on arrival) on Lawler Circle, a small brush fire on Maine Street and a one-vehicle accident involving a utility pole Eastaboga Road. The driver was taken to Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
The first two calls listed for March 30 were canceled en route, Warwick said, followed by a smoke scare coming from Scott Street and Avenue H due to someone burning yard debris in an indoor fireplace.
There was also a structure fire at a double wide trailer on Chinnabee Road in Munford. The fire was eventually controlled and put out, but the floor and ceiling around the bedroom area were destroyed, and damage to the rest of the trailer was severe enough to count it a total loss. Warwick said the fire seems to have originated with a kerosene heater.
Sunday was a much slower day, with three calls, including a false alarm on Oliver Street, an apparently unfounded gas smell and a call to Armstrong Mountain Lane (in Stemley Volunteer Fire Department territory) that ended up being canceled en route.
There were only two calls shown for Monday, both accidents, one with injury. The first was at the bypass and Eastaboga Road, involving an 18-wheeler that jackknifed and sideswiped a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to Brookwood/Citizens by NorthStar; the driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, but the truck itself did spill oil and gasoline onto the roadway.
The second accident involved one vehicle on Battle Street rear-ending a second vehicle. Neither driver was injured, Warwick said.
The first call Tuesday morning was canceled en route but was followed a short time later by another structure fire, this one on Renfroe Tower Road. The home was under renovation at the time, so no one was living there, but an undetermined number of tools and equipment were destroyed in the fire, along with the house. The cause remained under investigation, but the point of origin seemed to be at a heating and air conditioning unit.
Tuesday’s other calls also included a stove top fire on Belmont Avenue and an electrical issue on East Lancaster Street.
Wednesday’s calls included one canceled en route, a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on East Battle Street and a suspicious vehicle fire on Allison Mill Road.
Thursday morning, Warwick said, Talladega firefighters were called to provide mutual aid for the Providence Volunteer Fire Department at a double wide trailer on Turner’s Mill Road. He added that Munford Volunteer Fire Department was still on the scene at that fire late Thursday afternoon.