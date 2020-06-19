Busy week for Talladega firefighters includes call to accident with fatality

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 29 calls during the past week, including five that involved automobile accidents, although two of those turned out to not be accidents.
Of the other three, one resulted in no injuries, another in one injury and the third resulting in one injury and one fatality.
The fatality occurred Wednesday afternoon on Plant Road near the intersection with Hayes Road. According to the report, a vehicle had run off the road and hit a tree, injuring the driver and killing the passenger, Rose Ann Morris, 25, of Sylacauga.
The driver was taken by NorthStar ambulance to Citizens Baptist Medical Center, according to the report.
The same day, an 18-wheeler carrying several steel coils turned over on its side on the 275 Bypass after the load shifted during a turn. No one was injured.
The other accident was reported June 11, involving two vehicles near the House of Prayer Church on the bypass at Old Shocco Road. One person was transported by NorthStar to Citizens.
Two other calls were dispatched as accidents but involved vehicles with mechanical problems instead. The first was June 12 at Jackson Trace and Peters roads; the other was June 14 on Alabama 21 North. Another wreck call, June 14 at Shocco Cut-Off, was canceled en route.
The week’s first call was June 11 to a smoke detector alarm at Howell Cove Road and Smithville Lane that turned out to be unfounded. The same day, someone smoking in a dorm room at Talladega College also activated an alarm there, but again, there was no fire.
The first call June 12 was to a trash fire on Highland Way that was quickly extinguished, followed by a vehicle fire that was put out by a motorist before firefighters arrived on the scene, followed by an alarm malfunction at Kiddie School Junction on Jemison Street. The day’s last call was to a brush fire on Jackson Trace Road at Angel Lynn Lane, which was put out with help from the Providence Volunteer Fire Department.
There were three calls logged June 13, including one canceled en route to Leahy Circle at Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard, a malfunctioning smoke alarm at MasterBrand Cabinets and a false alarm at a residence at Davis and Tinney streets.
Burned food set off a smoke alarm on Pine Hill Lane on June 14, followed by another false alarm at MasterBrand and a fire at a 150-square foot chicken house on Smith Lane. The fire was put out, but not before it killed approximately 30 chickens, four turkeys and four ducks, according to the owner of the property. Talladega police are investigating.
On Monday, burned food set off an alarm on Talladega Avenue, and an employee accidentally set off an alarm at MasterBrand. There were also two more residential false alarms, on Maple Drive and Diamond Lane.
The first call Tuesday was a structure fire at an abandoned home on Rosebud Lane, followed by a 1-acre brush fire that also damaged a shed on Draper Road, an alarm call canceled en route to Alabama 21 South and a downed utility line on Howard Street.
On Wednesday, firefighters were dispatched to a false alarm on Lawler Circle and to help get a child’s legs out of a swing at the Spring Street Recreation Center.
The last call of the week was Thursday, to a trash fire near Westgate Homes.