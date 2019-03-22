TALLADEGA -- Roughly 30 businesses on Fort Lashley Avenue in Talladega are getting new addresses, including The Daily Home, in hopes of making sense out of the stretch of road between Battle Street and the entrances to Town Creek and Bemiston.
No residences are affected by the change.
The Talladega County Enhanced 911 District sent out letters regarding the changes earlier this week, according to Director Victor Kennedy. The postal service will continue delivering mail to both the old and new addresses for up to a year, he added.
Kennedy said he became aware of the addressing issues on Fort Lashley after a cell tower was placed along the road, inside the Talladega city limits.
“A cell tower has to have an address, because when you make a 911 call from a cellphone, the first information we get is the address of the nearest cell tower,” he explained. “E911 stands for ‘enhanced 911,’ which means we get an address when someone calls.
“Uniform addressing is important not just for emergency responses, though, it’s also important for everyday life. In addition to mail delivery, it is important to have uniform addresses just so people can find you.
“You can have all the technology in the world, but when it fails, which it does sometimes, you should be able to use a grid or block or a distance formula to figure out where something is.”
After West Battle Street bends toward Talladega College, the first block of Fort Lashley after the traffic light consists of buildings with single digit addresses. Addresses on the next block are numbered in the 400s.
“There are no addresses in the 700s, 800s or 900s,” Kennedy explained. “The next addresses are in the 1,000s, 1,200s, 1,100s and then back to the 1000s. It makes no sense.”
Instead, moving forward, businesses on the first block of Forth Lashley will be on the 500 block, with addresses further down numbered sequentially. The Daily Home office, which was 6 Fort Lashley, will now be 598 Fort Lashley, he said.
Although Fort Lashley’s addresses are particularly confusing, this is not the first time E911 has had to change addresses to establish some degree of uniformity.
“We’ve had to change quite a few over the years, including Talladega City Hall, a year and a half or two years ago,” Kennedy said. “A business was locating nearby, and when we were assigning an address for that, we found a discrepancy.”
The city of Talladega is also unique in Kennedy’s experience because even numbered addresses are generally on the left side of the street from the point of origination, and odd addresses are on the right. In most other jurisdictions, it is just the opposite, he said.
Some address in Talladega can also be problematic because there are two directions included in the name, such as East Street South and South Street East, which actually intersect. These issues are too large to be addressed immediately, however.
The E911 board has contracts with Talladega County and all of the municipalities in the county, with the exception of Oxford, Kennedy said. Oxford is mostly, but not entirely, in Calhoun County.
“Enhanced 911 was voted on and approved by the citizens of Talladega County in 1988, yet 28 years later, there has yet to be put into place a common address and identification system,” according to a circular published in 2016 and provided by Kennedy.
“In the fall of 2008,” the flier continues, “shortly after being appointed the E911 director, the issuance of addresses and the quality of existing addresses came to my attention. After speaking with several citizens, responders and going out into the field with the new addressing technician, the previous lack of oversight and the adherence to a common address and identification system by all responsible governing entities became obviously clear.
“In all incorporated areas, as well as the unincorporated areas of Talladega County, multiple standards in a single jurisdiction, and many times on a single road, were identified on a regular basis. The district has worked to identify problem areas with the addressing system as a whole and revise a plan to resolve all issues.”
The district works closely with city officials to resolve any discrepancies as they come up. Someone who’s address will be changing will be notified by letter and asked to change their mailing address, contact those they regularly correspond with and to post the new address.
The board will notify the post office, the county Revenue Department and registrars. The individual will be expected to change the address on their driver’s license, vehicle registration and personal checks when they are renewed or reordered. Property deeds contain a legal description, which does not rely on a physical address, so there is no need to modify those.
Another form letter says, “In order for law enforcement, fire and ambulance personnel to find your structure, it is important that this number be posted on the structure or mailbox or, preferably, both. This number can be placed on a sign that is located in front of the structure and that is visible from the road.
“The numbers should be at least 3 inches in height and be easily seen from the road. This will enable emergency personnel to rapidly locate this structure and cut down on any delays on help arriving to you.”
The same letter cited above also asks owners to write down their landline phone number, if they still have one, on the bottom of the letter and send it back, so the address will be displayed when 911 is called.
911 records, including addresses, are confidential, Kennedy said.
For more information, please visit the Talladega County E911 District’s frequently asked questions page at www.talladega911.org/faq/2.