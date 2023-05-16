Burglary reported at county Baptist church

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a church east of Childersburg earlier this month, according to an incident and offense report.
The burglary appears to have taken place sometime between noon May 1 and 9 a.m. May 5 at the Friendship Baptist Church on Pecan Road. According to Capt. Mike Jones, the break-in was discovered by a volunteer who came in to clean the church last Friday morning. A window was found open, but there did not appear to be any other signs of forced entry.