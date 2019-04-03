SYLACAUGA – The Police Department is investigating gunshots being fired in the 800 block of West Fourth Street on March 27.
Police Chief Kelley Johnson said officers responded to a call from a victim who reported hearing gunshots. The call came in to the department between 9:40 and 9:45 p.m.
The victim noticed a hole in a window in her home. Investigators found projectile in a wardrobe there. Other evidence was located on the street near the home.
No one was hurt, and officers are not sure if the victim or her home were being shot at.
“There are no other reports from anyone in the neighborhood on gunshots,” Johnson said. “Our investigator is checking into the incident. We don’t know who did it or exactly what happened. The evidence is being processed.”