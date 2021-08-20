Bulldogs hold on late to win opener against Yellow Jackets

VINCENT—Skyler Mansfield wasn’t pleased with the way Winterboro closed out their 18-16 win over Vincent on Thursday night.
“We got the win but we still have a lot to work on,” Mansfield said. “We didn’t play a complete game. We have some things to work on in special team. We really have to work on executing the offense a little better and we have to get our defense situated. We are not where we need to be but it’s a Thursday night game and it’s a test for us against a really good Vincent football team. Their running back is a vertical runner, he is slippery. We had to grab him three or four times to get him down. They have a really good team. We have work to do.”
The Bulldogs defense had a strong showing on Thursday as they forced four turnovers which resulted in 12 points. Winterboro had hopes of keeping Vincent scoreless for the final three quarters but those hopes came to an end late in the game.
With just over two minutes left in the game, Vincent’s backup quarterback Tray Youngblood connected with Zach Carlisle for a 73-yard completion down to the Winterboro 11-yard line. Youngblood weaved his way through Winterboro’s defense for an 11-yard touchdown. The Yellow Jackets would convert the two-point conversion to cut the lead down to 18-16 with 1:56 left in the game.
The Yellow Jackets hopes of completing the comeback would end on the ensuing onside kick attempt as Winterboro’s Kamareon Curry caught the ball and fell to the ground.
Three to know
•Winterboro’s first touchdown of the season came off a turnover as they recovered a fumble at their own 20. On the Bulldog’s first play of the season, Jake Travis connected with Chance Dandridge for an 89-yard touchdown.
• Vincent‘s Zach Wright capped off a 60-yard drive in the first quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion was good to Vincent to give a 8-6 lead.
• Going into the game, Mansfield said to get the ball into Troy McKinney’s hands and on Thursday we saw why. McKinney showed why he was AHSAA Class 1A champion in track last season. The senior turned on his speed as he took a jet sweep around right end for a 54-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 12-8 lead.
•Winterboro’s defense forced another turnover which led to points in the third. Jake Travis intercepted a pass to give the Bulldogs the ball at the Vincent 23 yard line. A penalty would push Winterboro back but they were still able to capitalize off the turnover as Jashaslin James would take a pitch 33-yard down the right sideline for a touchdown to increase the lead to 18-8.
Who said it:
Mansfield on opening the game with a big play:
“Like I said the other day we have a lot of weapons and we just have to find a way to utilize them. I don’t think we utilized everything we had tonight. We have a lot to work on in practice. Opening the game Jake was able to get out there and read the one-on-one coverage. Chance made a great catch. We still have some things to work on.”
Up next
Winterboro (1-0) will travel to take on Notasulga next Friday night.