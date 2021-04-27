Bulldogs excited, not satisfied with reaching the second round of playoffs for the first time

There has been a buzz in the Winterboro community and school for the last few days due to the baseball team’s success. The Bulldogs swept Keith last week to earn their first playoff series win in school history. Winterboro will host Kinston in the second round of the playoffs on Thursday. The first game of the doubleheader is set to start at 1 p.m., with the second game to follow.
“I don’t know if I have seen this type of excitement in spring sports,” Winterboro head coach Alex Johnson said. “When I was coaching softball, we were able to have some success, but it wasn’t quite to this magnitude with the community excitement. It has been really neat to witness the outpour of support for my guys ... They are getting a lot of attention right now, but it is making them so tight. We are going to have to try to keep them loose. They are so excited.”
The Bulldogs (10-8) are on a four-game winning streak, including 16-11 and 17-3 wins over Keith in the first round of the playoffs last week.
Johnson thinks this the best baseball that his players have played in their career during the four-game winning streak. Johnson said losing the area championship was the turning point of the season.
“We didn’t have a good showing against Woodland at home,” Johnson said. “We struggled to throw strikes. We went to Woodland, and It was a 1-0 ball game through three. They ended up pulling away and doing their job. At the same time, you could tell the fight in our guys was different that night. Ever since then, we have been clicking. You see a fire in their eyes when it is time to get going.”
During the four-game winning streak, Winterboro has outscored their opponents 55-18. One of the keys to the Bulldogs’ success has been their aggressiveness running bases. In the first round of the playoffs, Winterboro stole 43 bases against Keith.
“That’s what I teach to my guys,” Johnson said. “I get to lead this team, and I have a good time with my guys. One of the ways that they like to have fun is stealing bases… We have been able to execute on base because we have kids on base. I don’t mind getting thrown out as long as we are getting on base. That just means we are being aggressive, and a lot of things have to go right for an out to happen. We just try to keep pressure on there as much as we can, and it’s some games where you can’t, but we sure do try hard.”
Stealing bases may be tougher on Thursday against Kinston. The Bulldogs (12-9) swept Choctaw County 18-0 and 14-6 last week in the first round of the playoffs. Kinston is led by their pitching staff which includes standout Matthew Cole Sumblin. The sophomore pitcher has only allowed six earned runs in 42.2 innings this season.
“They have played a good mix of teams in higher classification in 2A and 3A more than we do,” Johnson said. “As far as pitching, they are going to be good, and they are going to be consistent. They are going to make you hit it, and if you don’t bad things are going to happen. That’s what we are going to try to do. We are going to pound the zone and see if we can get them to swing at some questionable pitches. We are going to see if we can make them mess up and take advantage of it.”
Even though the Bulldogs are having success this season, Johnson still feels that his team still has a lot to prove.
“Right now, I am getting calls every day for folks to play us, and that frustrates me because I am still playing baseball,” Johnson said. “Putting folks on the schedule for next season is not what I care to do. I care to win the next ball game. I tell that to my guys. I want them to play mad. People are still calling to play, you haven’t proved yourself enough that people still want to play you. I’m using that as a motivator to spark a little adrenaline, especially during game time. I hope they understand folks don’t call you if they think that they are going to lose. They only call when they think that they are going to beat you, and that infuriates me.”