Budget shows Talladega City system losing six teacher units for 2020-21 academic year

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education held the first of two budget hearings via Zoom on Tuesday evening.

The board is expected to hold a second hearing next week, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and vote on the budget after that.

According to a presentation given Tuesday by Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Bollendorf, this year’s state funding will be based on enrollment of 1,869, down from 1,975 last year, and continuing a downward trend in enrollment over the past decade.

As a result of the declining enrollment, the system will lose 6.03 teacher units and half of a librarian unit. The system will still be funded for six principals, one assistant principal, four counselors and two career tech directors and counselors.

The one fully-funded assistant principal is expected to split his or her time between Zora Ellis Junior High School and Talladega High School.

Total projected revenue for the General Fund for the coming fiscal year is $16.7 million, with $12.7 million of that coming from the state.

Total General Fund expenditures, however, are budgeted at $17.1 million, leaving a shortfall of just over $400,000. The system begins the year with a fund balance of $4.6 million, meaning the board is still expected to have more than $4 million in reserve at the end of the year.

More than 70 percent of General Fund expenditures are classified as “instructional.”

If enrollment continues to decrease, it will be necessary to revisit the total number of schools in the system, Bollendorf said.

Board member Jake Montgomery asked for detailed utility statements at a future meeting, pointing out power bills alone for the system come to over $600,000.

Superintendent Tony Ball agreed but pointed out that even if a building is closed, there will still be some utility costs unless it is demolished, which is also expensive.

Montgomery said the system could not justify six schools for 1,811 children and recommended board Chair Mary McGhee form a committee to discuss “downsizing the system.”

“I’ve said for a long time we have to do that,” McGhee said. “I have no problem with that. We have elementary schools with fewer than 200 students in them, that’s just not feasible.”

Said Montgomery, “We need to do something quickly.”

Board member James Braswell added, “Increasing enrollment is difficult,” pointing out the city simply does not have enough children entering school. “The least painful way to address the problem is consolidation.”

Said Ball, “This is something that we have been talking about since I got here. I have two or three possible plans that I’ve been working on,” but nothing that was quite ready to be presented publicly.

“We could, for example,” Ball continued, “move grades six, seven and eight to Houston Elementary and save enough to build a band room there. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has pretty much swamped everything else that we had been working on before.”

In other sections of the budget, Bollendorf pointed out the board had to be able to provide just over $1 million for matching funds for Foundation Program grants and just over over $50,000 for capital purchase matches.

The board has no outstanding bond issues, so long-term debt service, a major category of expenditure in many school districts, is non-existent in the Talladega city system.

Federal expenditures are actually up, from $2.9 million last year to $3.7 million for the coming year, largely due to CARES Act ( Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) funding, Bollendorf said.

Copies of the complete budget presentation will be available on the system’s website, at the Central Office, the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce and the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library.

Also Tuesday, the board:

Hired Amer Harris as a teacher at Salter Elementary School;

Accepted the resignations of Salter teacher Hollie Clark and JROTC and drill team instructor Anthony WIlliams;

Accepted the retirement of payroll clerk Sharon Blankenship;

Hired Daniel Wilson as nine-month custodian at R.L. Young Elementary;

Accepted the resignations of Teresa Mellon, nine-month custodian at Young; Alyssia Smith, 12-month custodian at Salter; and Daniel Wilson, bus driver; and

Tabled minor changes to the job description for payroll clerk.

Further coverage of Tuesday’s meeting will appear in a future edition of the Daily Home.