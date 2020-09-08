Budget shows Pell City Schools getting five new teachers for 2020-21

PELL CITY -- The number of teachers in the Pell City school system has grown.
The Pell City school board held the second of two required budget hearings Tuesday night. It was the board’s second look at a budget Chief Schools Financial Officer Tanya Holcombe said was put together in a conservative manner due to uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to an enrollment increase of 100 students for the 2019-20 school year, five extra teacher units were funded by the state for the system for 2020-21. According to Holcomb, for an average daily membership of 3,922 students, the board has budgeted for 255 teachers.
The average salary for each teacher is approximately $45,000, with a total of $64,000 being budgeted for each teacher after benefits.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the teachers will go into the system at the grade levels where they were earned by last year’s enrollment increase.
Board member Cecil Fomby expressed his gratitude towards Holcomb and the job she does in putting the annual budget together.
“She does a fantastic job every year,” said Fomby. “[Holcomb] and her staff, along with our administrators at the various schools, have done a fantastic job in providing the numbers and the figures in order for her to combine all of that together and roll out a budget that is in the best interest of our school district.”
In regards to the overall budget for fiscal year 2021, Martin said he is satisfied with the outcome.
“I am very happy,” said Martin. “We try to operate conservatively.”
The school board approved by the budget by a unanimous vote.
COVID cases
Martin also reported Pell City Schools have had six COVID-19 cases within the 12 days schools have been in session, all of which have been cases that occurred due to exposure outside of the schools.
“I’m very proud of our team and our community and (everyone) pulling together,” Martin said. “It takes communication and working together to get through something like this.”