TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 21 calls during the past week, including half a dozen brush or outdoor trash fires, according to Chief Danny Warwick.
The first call of the week, on July 25, was to a Lexus on Shaw Avenue that caught fire, destroying the passenger compartment but leaving the hood and trunk areas intact.
The same day, firefighters also responded to a smoke alarm on Lane Street tripped by food burning on the stove, a trash fire on the railroad right of way at Whitson Road, and a pile of trees that had been set on fire on Flying L Ranch Road. Warwick said the last fire was put out, and the owner was told he would need to get a permit from the state before starting it again.
Talladega County, according to Warwick, is one of a dozen counties that fall under a state and local burn ban every year between May 1 and Oct. 31. The ban covers all outdoor fires.
The following day, a passerby reported seeing smoke coming from Barber Properties on Alabama 21, but firefighters were unable to locate at fire at that location, Warwick said.
Also July 26, firefighters responded to a call of a smoking air conditioner on Coleman Drive and a two-vehicle accident at East Battle Street and Johnson Avenue. One person was transported to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the accident.
The first call Saturday was to a minor traffic accident in front of the Dollar General on Alabama 77 that did not result in any injuries but did block traffic, Warwick said. This was followed by a call regarding a leaky fire hydrant on Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard (the Water Department had been doing a pressure test, Warwick said) and a false alarm on Westwood Circle. There were no calls Sunday.
The first call Monday was to assist Northstar paramedics on Forest Hills Circle with a patient that had fallen. They answered a similar call at Talladega Health Care later that evening, then responded to a small illegal burn on Peachtree Lane. Warwick said the property owner was informed of the burn ban.
The first call Tuesday was to a small brush fire near the intersection of Shocco Springs Road and Recreation Drive, which was put out quickly. The day’s other two calls were both lift assists involving the same patient, once at the nursing home and one at Brookwood/Citizens.
On Wednesday, firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire at Old Shocco Road and Cleves Lane but were unable to reach it with their equipment and had to call in the Alabama Forest Service, Warwick said.
The other two calls listed for Wednesday were a vehicle fire involving a Mitsubishi that will be a total loss on Cove Access Road and a downed power line that turned out to be a cable line, on Knox Street.
Early Thursday, firefighters responded to an actual downed power line that was blocking both sides of Renfroe Road, then notified Alabama Power, Warwick said. The last call as of Thursday afternoon was another small brush fire, this one on Kirksey Lane. East Providence Volunteer Fire Department arrived first and put it out, Warwick said.