Brunna Valley Baptist adding new blessing boxes

LINCOLN -- Brunna Valley Baptist Church has announced plans to expand its blessing box program, including a box at Pell City High School.
Pastor Patrick Washington said the church also plans to put a new blessing box at Genesis Alternative School in Talladega County and Welborn High School in Calhoun County.
Washington said he is partnering with the Steelworkers of Alabama to build the boxes, which will be placed outside of each school.
The program, which Washington said began as just a small box outside his church, is meant to provide a place for people in need to pick up things like canned goods, shampoo, school supplies and other essentials.
“There were so many people in the community that could not get basic items,” he said, adding he felt the need to do something.
Washington said the project began last year, before the pandemic, but he has seen the need to expand it since people began dealing with the economic impacts caused by COVID-19.
He said the effect these struggles have on school aged children motivated him to set boxes up at schools.
Washington said boxes are kept full by him and members of his church, and they also accept community donations.
He said as the program has gone along, the church has seen increasing numbers of donations. Washington said he once even had a large donation from a person living in Georgia.
He said, once they are installed, the new boxes will remain open 24 hours a day for anyone who needs to use them.
Washington said he is also trying to get boxes set up in Munford and Talladega.
He said he knows the blessing boxes cannot help everyone in need, but he and Brunna Valley will continue to help as many people as they can.