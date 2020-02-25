You are the owner of this article.
Broziski 'Robuck' McElrath to host 1st comedy show at Sylacauga’s Zone 6 on Sunday

Broziski McElrath

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga entertainer Broziski “Robuck” McElrath will host the first comedy show at Zones 6 in Sylacauga on Sunday, March 1, starting at 5:30 p.m. 

The first 50 people in line will get in for $10, and the rest will pay $20, according to a flier. There will also be a cash app available for purchases inside.

McElrath said the show will be “a celebration of Mrs. Ann Lauderdale McElrath,” his mother, and the anniversary of his production company 3-1-40, named for her birthday. “It’s an opportunity for everyone to come on out and have fun,” he said.

There will also be catering and an after-party following the initial event. People who paid admission for the first part of the evening’s entertainment can stay for free, but those just coming for the after-party will pay $15. 

“It’s more for people looking to do some dancing and carrying on,” he said.

McElrath has been clowning since he was 6 or 7 years old, often times to keep himself from getting into trouble. He later learned to channel that into making people laugh in school plays. 

He was born with a severely cleft palate, although “my face doesn’t show it now,” and has been performing live comedy all over the Southeast at family reunions, parties, weddings and other events.

 

