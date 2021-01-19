Brown duo leads Winterboro past Sylacauga

The Sylacauga defender had the perfect angle on Winterboro seventh-grader Katelyn Brown, but the middle schooler wasn’t slowing down.
Brown’s sidestep was so subtle it looked like she might have passed right through her opponent like a ghost before she finished at the rim with a shot so effortless the net barely reacted as the ball fell through the hoop.
With that shot, Sylacauga found itself trailing by 10 points headed into the final quarter thanks largely to Brown, who scored six points during the final 3:30 of the period.
“She is going to be a dynamic player,” Winterboro coach Marty Holland said. “She is a seventh-grader, so I get four or five more years of that.
Brown didn’t seem prepared to slow down once the final quarter began. She knocked down four more shots, including a pair of 3-pointers, to finish with a team-high 21 points as top-seeded Winterboro rolled to a 65-50 victory over No. 8 seed Sylacauga (5-11) at home on Tuesday night in the Talladega County Tournament quarterfinals.
As good as Brown was, she wasn’t the most productive player on the Bulldogs (13-0) team. That honor belongs to her older sister, sophomore Kya Brown who recorded a triple-double after finishing the game with 19 points, 11 blocks, and 11 rebounds.
Oh yeah, and she got six assists.
“Kya has a good game almost every night,” Holland said. “Tonight was probably one of her better games. She is big defensively for us. That is one of the things we’ve been talking about, and she stepped up big tonight.”
Kya Brown isn’t normally able to make so many blocks near the rim, but Holland asked her to play out of position on defense when other players found themselves in foul trouble early.
To be clear, Kya Brown, was in foul trouble herself after she picked up two in the opening minutes, but Holland trusted the sophomore to play smart.
The result was a host of blocks made feet from the rim that must have made spectators feel like the game was stuck on repeat.
Kya Brown’s presence wasn’t the only thing giving the Aggies trouble. The Bulldogs’ full-court press likely forced at least 10 turnovers before Sylacauga ever advanced past half-court.
Sylacauga’s own dynamic duo of Destinee Ealy and Dakota Johnson finished with 21 and 12 points, respectively, to keep the Aggies competitive for most of the second half. Sylacauga actually trailed by only four points with 2:20 left in the third quarter after falling behind 29-21 at the end of the first half.
“Destinee is a wonderful player,” Sylacauga coach Destiny Frazier said. “She is an eighth-grader, and she is going to be unstoppable in a couple of years. I haven’t found a team that is able to stop her yet. She played a great game.”
In the end, the Bulldogs looked every bit the part of the County’s top seed, but it seems like the Winterboro players still have a lot to prove to themselves before they feel they deserve that honor.
They trailed Sylacauga 12-10 at the end of the first quarter, despite Kya Brown’s buzzer-beating layup.
The Winterboro coach said one reason for that slow start was that his girls seemed intimidated by the Aggies.
The Bulldogs will get another chance to prove themselves on Thursday when they face either No. 4 seed Childersburg or No. 5 seed Talladega in the semifinals.
“You been down for so long, and now you kind of up and respected, and you so used to being looked down upon,” Holland said. “I think it is showing in with them. A little bit by little bit, realizing how good they can be. … Hopefully, they get it in their mind that they are good, that they can be great, and that they can keep working and be something special.”