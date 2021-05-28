Brody Hamm signs with Huntingdon College

ALPINE — Winterboro’s Brody Hamm received a late graduation present on Friday. Hamm, who graduated on Thursday signed scholarship papers to play football at Huntingdon College in Montgomery. Huntingdon is an NCAA Division III school.
“I am glad to have this opportunity,” Hamm said. “I thank God for it. I think this is going to be the best move for me and my family. I feel like Huntingdon does a great job with athletics and academics. I feel like this is the best option for me.”
Hamm received other opportunities to play baseball and football at other schools but he felt that Huntingdon presented more opportunities to be successful on and off the field.
“Football is my love for one that really gave it the edge,” Hamm said. “I really didn’t want to sit out a year so I feel like being able to go Division III. I feel like I will have a chance to start this season. I feel like this is the best fit for me academically and athletically. They have a Physical Therapy program on campus that is going to benefit me
Hamm made the most of his final season in three sports. The all-state linebacker was the heart and soul of the football team. The senior was the 1A-3A Talladega County Defensive Player of the Year. The linebacker recorded 126 tackles, three forced fumbles, and two sacks.
He also led the way for the Bulldogs offensively as he recorded over 1,000 yards of offense.
Hamm also played a major role in leading the basketball team to the championship game of the Southeast Regional tournament.
He also led the baseball team to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in school history.
“Brody is a one-of-a-kind kid,” Winterboro head football coach Skylar Mansfield said. “You don’t get a kid that often that is that mature and willing to put in the hard work. He is going to put in the work mentality, and physically. He is going to take care of his body and he is going to do the things necessary for longevity. He is smart and has intelligence. I think Huntingdon is going to be a great place for him. It is a great opportunity for him to grow… He is a special kid. Huntingdon is getting a great player.”
Hamm credits the coaches for the success that he was able to have in all three sports this season.
“You have to buy in, trust them and I did that,” Hamm said. “God allowed me to do that. I couldn’t have done any of this without my teammates. They helped me throughout all of this. They pushed me and we pushed each other to get better day in and day out. That is what made us have a good year.”
Mansfield said it is going to take several players to replace Hamm next season.
“It is not often that you get a 17-year-old with his demeanor,” Mansfield said. “He is that alpha. He takes on so much responsibility and he embraces the opportunity to do things whether it’s in the leadership capacity of running the weight room or managing the field house or cleaning crews. His maturity level is unbelievable. For me coming in as a first-year coach to have a kid that mature and to be able to bear the load that has been put on him. That is what separates him from any other kid at that age.”
Hamm said he is grateful for everyone that role in him making his dream turn into a reality.
“I thank my support system and the Winterboro community,” he said. “I thank my teammates and everyone that has helped me. I thank trainers at my gym in Sylacauga for showing me different stuff (workouts) to change my body. I thank the people that are in public for supporting me. It shows how much people care and I appreciate that a lot. I feel like the community is behind Winterboro now and it’s right on track.”