ASHVILLE – Shane Bearden, pastor of Flow Church in Ashville, is quick to say that when God is doing miraculous and wonderful things, that is when Satan is hard at work trying to destroy God’s people.
Bearden said the Bible is not silent on troubling times.
“Jesus said, ‘In this world, you will have trouble, but take heart, I have overcome the world,’” Bearden said. “The Bible never tells us we’re not going to have difficult times, but it strongly tells us that we will overcome and be victorious.”
Three years ago, during Kid’s Blitz, the former church building was deemed a total loss after a fire. For eight months, the church had no place to meet until the current building (across from Piggly Wiggly) became available.
“We encourage all people who attend Flow Church to start finding a place they can serve,” Bearden said. “We encourage our people to be active to serve regardless if they are a member or not. It doesn’t matter if it is on the cleaning team, parking cars, Praise Team, etc.”
Bearden said despite the fire three years ago, God has blessed what is taking place at Flow Church.
“We went from 7 acres to now having 30 acres,” he said. “We are currently in the process of raising $200,000 to build a gym. We have increased more than 50 percent in our children’s ministry.”
Flow recently finished its three-day Kid’s Blitz, which attracted well over 1,000 kids and adults each night. So many people participated, the church had to have two services each night.
“Our sanctuary holds more than 500 people,” Bearden said. “We can put about 250 on the other side, so all total we can hold about 750 people.”
Bearden said what he has learned from the 2019 Flow congregation is they have developed a tremendous resolve to know that when they are walking in faith, victory is imminent.
“We will always come out on top no matter how difficult the struggle,” he said. “We broke our (pre-registration) numbers for Kids Blitz by over 100 this year. In the first two nights, we witnessed 46 children ask Jesus into their hearts. Kids Blitz has taken on a life of its own, and it is huge. The devil hates it because it is effective.
“I want people to know that God is real, He is alive and He is still performing miracles. We here at Flow Church are going to continue on doing the work God has led us to do. The morale and resolve of our people is higher than it’s ever been.”
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.