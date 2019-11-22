Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will hold an ordination service for Bro. Sammy L. Garrett on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 2:30 p.m., according to a press release.
Garrett was born and reared in Alpine. The middle child of three boys, Garrett is the son of the late Willie Bell Garrett Nix and the Rev. James Nix. He has three children -- Dominique Lawson, Christian Garrett and Maya Garrett. He has been happily married for 25 years to Felecia Heath Garrett.
Garrett is a graduate of Talladega County (Training) Central High School. While in high school, he joined the Army Reserves and served as a combat signaler in a field artillery unit in Lincoln. He served for 11 years.
After high school, he continued his studies in the communications field and received an associate degree from Herzing College in electronic technology. Garrett worked for the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind while getting his degree and later used it to work for BellSouth as a service technician, customer service rep and relief supervisor.
He has been employed at JX Nippon Oil and Energy in Childersburg for the last seven years.
Garrett joined the church at an early age at Kingston Baptist Church in Alpine, where he was an active member until his teenage years.
In 2014, he rededicated his life to Christ by joining and became an active member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. He serves as the church clerk, layman’s president, a trustee, a member of the Finance Committee and a member of the Macedonia mini mass choir and male chorus.
The members of Macedonia are grateful to God to have a man with the heart of God to serve as deacon, the release says.
“I look forward to working with Bro. Garrett in carrying out the will of God for His children here at Macedonia and abroad,” said Pastor Dante Whittaker, in the release.
Pastor John Ragland will deliver the ordination message, and Pastor Billy Springer will serve as catechizer of the Ordination Committee.