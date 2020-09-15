Brittany Swain named Daily Home Player of Week after leading Lincoln to 5 wins in 6 matches

LINCOLN -- Brittany Swain was selected the Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Lincoln High School’s volleyball team to five wins in six matches.
“I am very excited to receive this honor,” Swain said. “I wouldn't have been able to do this without my teammates. Volleyball is a team sport because everything leads from a pass to a set to a kill. It takes everything to score. Everybody is a part of it.”
Swain had a big week. She recorded 55 kills, 12 digs, 10 aces and eight blocks in the five wins.
“We just take it day-by-day and practice- by-practice because this year is the most challenging because you don't know when it is going to be taken away from you,” Swain said. “You just have to take advantage of every moment that you have and be grateful for it.”
Trying to make it through the season during the COVID-19 pandemic isn't the only adversity Lincoln has faced. The team also had to deal with the heartbreaking passing of former player Rayanna Powell on Aug. 28.
“We are not taking anything for granted,” Swain said. “We just recently lost a Lincoln alumni in Rayanna Powell, so we are just trying to build more team chemistry and bond more as a team. We are just trying to play better together and love each other more.”
Lincoln head coach Patti Hansen has been pleased with the way Swain has performed throughout the season.
“She is a senior and she is one of our leaders,” Hansen said. “I am looking for big things out of her this season.
“She is playing hard right now. She is playing the middle front like we need her to. She is blocking well, hitting well and she is even serving well. She is doing a good job for our team.”
The goals for the Lady Golden Bears remain the same despite Lincoln moving up in classification from 4A to 5A. Swain said her squad wants to win the county and area championships, but it also wants to take the next step past regionals.
“We want to win the state championship,” Swain said. “We have to make it through regionals, but state is the main goal. We have to be determined and focused all the time if we are going to take the next step.”
Swain said she still tries to model her game after former Lincoln standout Kristen Woods.
“She was a team player and a team leader,” Swain said. “She was always focused and she always hustled when she stepped on the court.”