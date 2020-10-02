Brittany Swain leads Lincoln to 6 wins, county title; earns Daily Home Player of Week

LINCOLN -- Brittany Swain was selected the Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Lincoln High School’s volleyball team to six straight wins and the Talladega County Tournament championship.
It’s Swain’s second Player of the Week selection this season.
“It is a great accomplishment,” Swain said. “I am very blessed and excited to receive this honor again. It takes everybody, it is a team sport. It takes everybody to be focused and determined to play.”
Swain recorded 53 kills,12 digs, six blocks, and four aces in six matches last week. Swain led Lincoln to a 4-0 record in the county tournament, including a 25-19, 25-7 win over Sylacauga to claim the Lady Golden Bears’ fourth straight county title.
The senior was named tournament MVP as she recorded 27 kills in four matches.
“We were just focused because we have our area tournament coming up, and that determines whether we go to regionals,” Swain said. “We knew that this tournament would prepare us mentally for what is coming in the next few weeks.
“I feel like we take (the area) tournament more seriously than any other tournament that we have because we know what is at stake.”
Lincoln head coach Patti Hansen was impressed with the way Swain played in the tournament.
“She is just good on the net,” Hansen said. “Neither one of my middle (blockers), Kinsley (Smith) or Brittany, had very many blocks because we didn’t have a lot of hits coming from our opponents (Saturday).
“Brittany is what I call my silent leader. She is not real vocal, but she knows how to get the job done. She plays well for us. She had some spectacular hits and kills for us. I am proud of what she did.”
Swain and her team had to deal with a tragedy for the second time this season.
Last week, junior Kylie Davidovich’s father, Leo Davidovich, passed away from COVID-19. Swain said the adversity the team has dealt with this season has brought the players even closer.
The team also had to deal with the heartbreaking passing of former player Rayanna Powell in a car accident on Aug. 28.
“Everything in life is unexpected, especially with COVID-19,” Swain said. “I feel like going through those adversities just makes us want to go stronger and harder because we are playing with a purpose and not just playing for fun. It is a meaning behind why we play.”
The Lady Golden Bears are 25-6.
Swain and Lincoln have lofty goals this season, which include winning the area championship, advancing and winning the state tournament. Swain said one of the things they will have to improve if they are going to accomplish their goals is their intellect.
She said the team has to play with the same levels of intelligence and aggression.
“I think,” she said, sometimes we allow one to outweigh the other. I think we have to become a little bit more focused.”