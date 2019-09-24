TALLADEGA -- A local nonprofit, Brighter Dayz Inc., held its first Suicide Awareness and Prevention Fun Day on Saturday at Duncan Pinkston Park in Talladega.
The free event was open to the public and featured many games and activities, including flag football, kickball, a bounce house, horseback rides and more.
Talladega police, Talladega firefighters, area churches and local nonprofits, along with members of the community, all participated.
A tragic day
On May 22, 2012, event organizer and Brighter Dayz founder Jamie Moss’s world changed forever when her son, Jaylan, 11, committed suicide.
“He didn’t show any of the warning signs,” Moss said. “It came as a complete shock. Jaylan was such a happy child. He did well in school, he sang in the church choir and he played sports. He was an outgoing and well-rounded kid. We never sensed that anything was wrong.”
Moss added that Jaylan was a summer away from entering the sixth grade at Graham Elementary. She said his loss led to the founding of Brighter Dayz.
“Losing Jaylan was a tragedy, but we chose to turn a negative situation into something positive by being a blessing to others,” Moss said. “Suicide is a topic that no one wants to talk about, and it is becoming more and more common in today’s society.
“We need to speak up, reach out and be aware of the impact that suicide has and the damage that it leaves behind.”
Communication is critical
Moss expressed that communication with your children and loved ones is key.
“Make your children feel comfortable talking to you about anything and express the importance of doing so,” she said. “If something is bothering them and they don’t feel comfortable talking to you about it, let them know that it is OK to talk to others, too, as long as they are able to express what’s going on.”
When asked how the community can help with suicide prevention, Moss replied, “They can help uplift each other instead of tearing each other down.
“Suicide doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t matter what gender, race, age or how much money you make. It could happen to anyone.”
Brighter Dayz Inc. works towards suicide prevention year round. It awards scholarships, holds Fun Days and helps children in need around Christmastime.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/Brighter-Dayz-Inc-108717073812764/ or contact Moss at 256-573-1946.