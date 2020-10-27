Brianna Russell joins staff at Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company

SYLACAUGA – Brianna Russell has joined the teaching staff of Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company, the performing arts program of Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement.
She brings with her 16 years of dance experience, including five years teaching, and a lifelong passion for ballet.
Russell’s credits include performing with Downtown Conservatory of Gadsden, Briarwood Ballet and Birmingham Ballet. She trained with Briarwood Ballet, Project Dance Atlanta and Ballet Magnificat Summer-2 Dance Intensive.
Russell’s primary training has been in classical ballet, lyrical, modern and contemporary. She earned an Associate of Science as a physical therapist assistant from Jefferson State Community College and Certificate of Ministry Leadership from Highlands College.
When she is not teaching dance, Russell’s works at the Birmingham Dream Center of Church of the Highlands.