Brian Garrett was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Lincoln High School’s boys basketball team to two wins in three games.
“I was surprised when coach said that I got Player of the Week. I was excited and I told my girlfriend about it,” Garrett said. “This is the first time in my high school career that I have gotten Player of the Week. I want to take advantage of that.
“I appreciate my teammates a lot. They set me up for a lot of opportunities on the court. They really trust my court vision, and sometimes, (for me) to take over the game. They trust me with my ability to score, see the whole floor and play my game.”
Garrett averaged 24.6 points per game last week in the Marble City Classic, hosted by Sylacauga.
Garrett scored a career-high 31 points in Lincoln’s season-opening win over Prattville Christian. The next day, the junior sharpshooter scored 18 points against B.B. Comer.
In the marquee game of the tournament, against Sylacauga, Garrett scored 25 points in a 77-74 loss in overtime.
“(We) just were just coming out of football season (Nov. 22), so we still had to get loosened up,” he said. “In our first game against Prattville, we had a lot of turnovers. (Golden Bears) Coach (Doug Ward) was like, ‘I know you still feel like you are in football, but we still have to get ready for basketball.’ He told us to just go out there and play our game.
“I feel like he was talking to me when he said take the opportunity to take over. This whole tournament, I was humble and I played my game.“
Ward said he was pleased with the way Garrett played during the three-day tournament.
“Brian played three solid games for us in Sylacauga both offensively and defensively,” the coach said. “His play set the tone early in game one and caused his teammates to follow suit. These young men have been great, I’m very fortunate to be their coach.”
The Golden Bears host Class 4A, Area 9 foe Anniston tonight at 7:30. The Bulldogs swept the season series with Lincoln last winter. Garrett said Lincoln has worked hard to prepare for this matchup.
“Anniston has a good team. They have a Division I player in (Antonio Kite),” Garrett said. “We have played a lot of defense in practice and we have worked on running our plays that we are going to run against Anniston.
“Coach always says stay focused and play our game. Coach told us that he knows that it’s going to be a hype game, but we just have to play our game.”
Lincoln has high expectations for 2019-20. The Golden Bears were without all-state guard Javion Surles last winter. Surles missed the season with an ACL injury.
Garrett has been playing basketball since he was 8 years old. The junior guard said he looks up to his teammate, senior guard Surles.
“Javion has set an example for me,” he said. “Last year, he was hurt, but he was there to tell me what I needed to work on and how I can improve my game. He told me what he saw on the court to make me better and be a better person off the court.”