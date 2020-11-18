Bret Holmes honored at Talladega Superspeedway after winning ARCA championship

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- Munford native Bret Holmes, like the rest of us, spent the spring wondering what would come next.
The ARCA Menard Series stopped abruptly after the second race of the season March 6, and for weeks, there was no indication when, or even if, things would resume.
Despite those concerns, the family-owned Bret Holmes Racing team went to work rebuilding and upgrading both its short and intermediate cars.
"We ran the same setups," Holmes said. "We just updated the chassis, so it really showed us we've been capable all along (of doing) this. That is what turned our team around."
Turn around might sell the season Holmes had a little short. The 23-year-old recorded 14 top-five finishes, and he never placed outside the top 10 in the 20-race season, which culminated in an ARCA championship Oct. 16.
On Tuesday night, Holmes was honored for his title at Talladega Superspeedway, less than 15 minutes from where he grew up.
"This is my home," Holmes said, looking around at the Superspeedway. "I mean, this is where I've raced since I was a little kid."
After the ceremony, his father and the team's car owner, Stacy Holmes, couldn't help but reflect on the hard work his son had put in over the years.
"There's been nights that we race at Pensacola Speedway on Friday night and drive all night long to be in Hickory, North Carolina, by lunch … He's a great kid," Stacy Holmes said. "No dad can be more proud than what I am of him."
Both Stacy and Bret attributed their championship season to work done on the cars during the long break. Stacy Holmes said they began upgrading the cars before they heard anything about a restart to the season. He said he just assumed things would eventually resume and he wanted them to be ready.
"We went to work and we worked harder, and I think our result showed that," Stacy Holmes said.
Bret Holmes said the work done to the cars would have been impossible for his small team to get done during the normal offseason at the end of the year.
Since winning the championship, The Bret Holmes Racing team has secured manufacturer support, and Bret said he feels optimistic the team will land a sponsor for next season.
That sort of financial support will be crucial if the team is going to push for a half-season in the Gander RV and Outdoors Truck series, in addition to what will most likely be a half-season's worth of ARCA races in 2021.
"It's set in a lot more," Bret said of the championship won last month. "It's just a bigger relief than anything, just knowing how much time and work we've put into this and how much we've grown this team. … I feel like we can go a lot further ourselves, hopefully into the truck series."