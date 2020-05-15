BREAKING: Talladega woman shot, killed at her home Friday afternoon

TALLADEGA -- A Talladega woman was shot to death Friday afternoon at her apartment in Westgate Homes.
Corneisha Nicole Burton, 28, was pronounced dead at 5:25 p.m. at her residence in apartment 121 of Westgate, according to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy. Her body is being sent to the state forensics lab in Montgomery for a full autopsy.
Murphy said Burton was shot once, or possibly twice, but the autopsy would make a final determination.
The call came in Friday around 2:35 p.m.
According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, investigators recovered a Taurus 9 mm handgun at the scene they believe was used in the shooting. A suspect has been identified, but no one had been charged as of around 8:15 p.m. Friday.
“We’ve gotten statements from everyone and we’re trying to put the pieces together,” Thompson said.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.