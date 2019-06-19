LINCOLN – A Talladega woman was arrested today in connection with the hit-and-run last week in Lincoln.
Jessica Lynn Jordan, 28 was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, which is a felony, according to Lincoln City Police Chief Darren Britton.
The victim was identified by authorities as Donald Edward Carroll, 41, of Pell City.
“The defendant’s bond has not been set at this time,” Britton said.
The arrest came after numerous tips and through the cooperation of the public.
The Lincoln Police Department released a photograph of a vehicle they say was involved in the fatal hit and run, describing the vehicle as a gray or green Nissan Altima with damage to the front end of the vehicle, as well as damage to the front windshield.
Lincoln Police Captain of Investigations Shannon Hallmark said Carroll was struck and killed on Alabama 77, near the intersection of speedway Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, while attempting to remove something from the roadway.
Britton thanked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Talladega City Police, Pell City Police, Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the East Metro Crime Center and all the members of the public who assisted in making an arrest.