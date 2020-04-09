BREAKING: Talladega police investigating second shooting death in as many days

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating the second homicide in the city in as many days.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, patrol officers responded to a shots fired call on Henderson Street near Benny’s convenience store at Howard and West streets at 10:13 p.m. Wednesday. While looking for a shooter, officers found a male lying in the roadway, bleeding from a head wound, and called paramedics.
The man was dead when paramedics arrived, Thompson said. He was identified as Patrick Demetrius Swain, 36, of Talladega.
Swain appeared to have been “walking down Henderson Street when a caller reported hearing at least seven gunshots,” Thompson said.
Investigators recovered eight 9 mm shell casings from the area where Swain had been shot, but it was unclear Thursday if all of them had come from the same gun, Thompson said.
Swain’s body has been sent to the state forensics lab in Montgomery for a complete medical examination. He appears to have been hit at least once in the head, but Thompson said he could not say for certain Thursday if he had been hit more than once.
Earlier Wednesday, about 5 p.m., police responded to another shooting call, this time at the 500 block of Talladega Downs. Witnesses there reported seeing a black truck pull up and begin firing at the building, then leaving. At least two bullet holes were found in the wall of an unoccupied apartment, but no people were injured. Two .40 caliber shell casings were recovered from the area, Thompson said.
It was not immediately clear if there was any relationship between the incident at the Downs and the killing of Swain or either of the shootings reported Tuesday.
Tuesday night around 8:30, police responded to a shooting on the 400 block of Coosa Street. Nijah L. Curry, 22, was found dead inside his residence from apparent multiple gunshot wounds, and a second victim sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. Two 9 mm casings and numerous .40 caliber casings were recovered from the yard, porch and interior of the residence.
While authorities were still on the scene of that shooting, another shots fired call came in from a residence on Elizabeth Avenue. Fortunately, Thompson said, no one was home at the time, and no one was injured in this incident.
The relationship, if any, between these four incidents, remained under investigation Thursday.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should call the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.
“We need the help of the people that were on the scene if we’re going to get any justice for either of these families,” Thompson. “Investigators go to the scene and collect evidence, but evidence can’t talk to us. We need the people who saw something, heard something or know something to come forward and help us.”