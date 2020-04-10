BREAKING: Talladega police investigating 5th shooting in city in 3 days

TALLADEGA -- For the third night in a row, Talladega police responded to a shooting in the city Thursday night, according to a report.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the victim, a 24-year-old male, and his brother, 21, were sitting on the front porch of the victim’s residence on the 600 block of 19th Street between 10:10 and 10:40 p.m. when they told investigators they saw a black Ford Expedition or Chevrolet Tahoe with tinted windows driving southbound down 19th Street.
As the vehicle passed the house, someone inside the truck rolled down the window and fired several shots at them.
The victim appears to have been grazed across his lower left leg, just above the ankle, but his injury did not appear to be serious.
At least four bullets penetrated to the inside of the house, where four other people were either watching television or sleeping. One of the people inside the house was a 3-year-old girl, Thompson said.
Police recovered eight shell casings from the area where the shooting occurred. No further description of the vehicle or the people inside it was available Friday morning.
This is the fifth shooting incident in Talladega this week. The four earlier incidents resulted in two deaths and one injury. All are still under investigation.
Nijah L. Curry, 22, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in his residence on the 400 block of Coosa Street around 8:30 Tuesday night. A second victim in this same incident sustained a bullet wound to his leg.
The same night, shots were fired into a residence on Elizabeth Avenue, but no one was home at the time.
Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, someone in a black truck fired into an apartment at Talladega Downs, but again, no one was home and no one was injured.
Later Wednesday night, Patrick Demetrius Swain, 36, was shot to death on Henderson Street, just past Benny’s Mini-Mart, at 10:13 p.m.
The relationship between the incidents, if any, is still under investigation, but Thompson pointed out that Thursday night’s incident took place on the other end of town from the previous ones.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.