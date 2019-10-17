TALLADEGA COUNTY -- On Thursday, Oct. 17, at 6:08 pm, Talladega County 911 advised ALEA Communications in Jacksonville of a single-vehicle crash on Stemley Bridge Road Westbound.
A 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by Tracy Lamar Crumb, 53, of Talladega, ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a large rock. The vehicle continued westbound and ran off the left side of the roadway.
The Caravan went down an embankment and overturned. Crumb was pronounced dead at the scene by the Talladega County coroner. The crash occurred approximately 3 miles southwest of Lincoln and is still under investigation by ALEA troopers.