BREAKING: Talladega boys basketball coach Chucky Miller retiring

The Talladega City Board of Education approved the retirement of Talladega High School head boys basketball coach Chucky Miller during a called meeting Thursday afternoon.
Miller’s retirement as high school assistant principal, varsity basketball coach and athletic director is effective March 31.
“I have put in 41 years, so this was a good time,” Miller said. “We had some great seasons lately, so it is just the right time.”
Miller coached for six decades and spent the last 20 seasons as Talladega’s head coach.
He has a career record of 785-347.
Miller’s last four years have been his most impressive as he led the Tigers to the Final Four each year along with a Class 4A state championship in 2019.
This season, Talladega made it back to the state championship game but fell to Williamson.
During that same four-year span, Talladega won four straight regional titles.
Miller has spent the last several weeks since the season ended contemplating the decision.
“You always go back and forth,” Miller said. “The last couple of years, I have gone back and forth. It is to the point where I am at with my years it was more beneficial to retire.”
Miller has led the Tigers to 20 or more wins every year since 2005.
