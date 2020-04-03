BREAKING: Sylacauga City Council announces cancellation of April work sessions, meetings

The Sylacauga City Council announced via press release on Friday it will suspend its regular work sessions and meetings for the month of April.
“Given the rapidly evolving situation related to the current COVID-19 pandemic, this seems prudent in that we are also minimizing risks for citizens who are entitled to attend and participate in our meetings,” City Council President Lee Perryman said. “Unless important business requires Council action, our regular meetings will resume on Tuesday, May 5.”
According to the release, city operations and services will continue uninterrupted and Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl has been directed to authorize flexible and staggered schedules in order to meet the needs of administrative employees.
“The council is encouraging subordinate boards, authorities, and commissions and affiliated entities to also suspend their meetings or conduct them as policies may allow by public teleconference,” the release said.
Sylacauga’s leadership has taken several preventative actions in recent weeks in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. City Hall was closed in mid-March and the City Council declared a State of Emergency on March 19.
“City leadership wants to lead by example and send a clear message that we are not in a business-as-usual environment,” Heigl said. “To the extent possible, everyone should stay at home to avoid the risks of personal exposure to the coronavirus and possibly putting others with whom they come in contact in jeopardy.”
The release also announced the postponement of a public hearing for adoption of new city codes scheduled for April 7. The meeting will be rescheduled.
Residents with questions or requests for assistance may contact the city’s main number at 256-401-2400. Callers are encouraged to leave their name, contact number and a brief message if their request requires leaving a voicemail.