Jared Wayne Echols

Jared Wayne Echols

 Social Media

The Springville Fire Department this morning released the name of a firefighter who died Monday after collapsing at an Anniston training center.

Jared Wayne Echols, 35, was a Springville firefighter who collapsed at the Anniston Regional Training Center, according to a press release from the Springville Fire Department.
 
The state fire marshal’s office is investigating.

Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said Monday that Echols was training outside at the center when he collapsed from heat stroke and went into cardiac arrest.

Anniston Fire Chris Collins said Monday that firefighters began treating him immediately. Brown said he was taken to Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10 a.m.

The Springville Fire Department will hold a press conference this morning at 10:30 to "provide additional information about the untimely death ...," according to the press release.

Authorities initially declined to provide Echols’ name until his family members are notified.

According to Collins, this is the first time anyone has died while training at the center.

Collins asked the public to keep Echols' family and the Springville Fire Department in their prayers.

“Our hearts are broken for the family and for the departments involved,” Collins aid.

Because the firefighter died in the line of duty, Brown said, authorities plan to send him to a laboratory at the University of Alabama at Birmingham for an autopsy.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...