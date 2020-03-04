You are the owner of this article.
BREAKING NEWS: Steele man dies in head-on collision Wednesday afternoon

STEELE -- One man is dead following a head-on collision in Steele on Wednesday afternoon. 

St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russel identified the man as Coy Lee Robinson, 79, of Steele. Russel said the accident occurred at 12:17 p.m.

Russel said Robinson’s Lincoln sedan collided with a pickup truck on the 4200 block of Hope Avenue in Steele.

Russel said Robinson was pronounced dead on the scene at 12:32 p.m. from blunt force injuries associated with the crash. 

Russel said that the driver of the pickup truck was transported to UAB Hospital. 

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the accident.

 

Taylor Mitchell, Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.

