BREAKING NEWS: Rusty Jessup wins 5th term as Riverside mayor; Councilman Pierce wins 3-vote squeaker

RIVERSIDE -- Mayor Rusty Jessup rolled to a fifth term as Riverside’s mayor Tuesday. Meanwhile, City Councilman Todd Pierce retained his seat in a three-vote squeaker.
Jessup, who was being challenged by Place 4 Councilman Johnny Osborn, won re-election with 294 votes to Osborn’s 72.
“Landslide victories mean so much because that means what I’ve done over the last four years, people like, and that means a lot when they turn out and support you in a victory such as this,” said Jessup.
“We’ve got some new, fresh faces, and I’m really looking forward to the next four years. The people of Riverside have spoken, and I think they’ve said with a loud voice that they are happy with the direction that it’s going in.”
In the race for the Place 5 council seat, Pierce edged out Don Urso by three votes, 51-48.
Frank Riddle, the incumbent councilman for Place 2, also retained his seat with 76 votes to challenger Sandra Kerr’s 43.