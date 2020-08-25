You have permission to edit this article.
BREAKING NEWS: Rusty Jessup wins 5th term as Riverside mayor; Councilman Pierce wins 3-vote squeaker

Riverside municipal elections 2020

Riverside residents voted Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, for the office of mayor and two City Council seats.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

RIVERSIDE -- Mayor Rusty Jessup rolled to a fifth term as Riverside’s mayor Tuesday. Meanwhile, City Councilman Todd Pierce retained his seat in a three-vote squeaker. 

Jessup, who was being challenged by Place 4 Councilman Johnny Osborn, won re-election with 294 votes to Osborn’s 72.

“Landslide victories mean so much because that means what I’ve done over the last four years, people like, and that means a lot when they turn out and support you in a victory such as this,” said Jessup.

“We’ve got some new, fresh faces, and I’m really looking forward to the next four years. The people of Riverside have spoken, and I think they’ve said with a loud voice that they are happy with the direction that it’s going in.”

In the race for the Place 5 council seat, Pierce edged out Don Urso by three votes, 51-48.

Frank Riddle, the incumbent councilman for Place 2, also retained his seat with 76 votes to challenger Sandra Kerr’s 43. 

