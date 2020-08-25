You have permission to edit this article.
BREAKING NEWS: 2 Childersburg incumbents win re-election, another denied

Childersburg City Hall
City of Childersburg

Two of the three incumbents on Childersburg’s municipal election ballot retained their offices Tuesday night.

Incumbent Mayor Ken “Yank” Wesson and incumbent Councilman Brandon Robinson both won re-election. Fellow incumbent Michael McLain wasn’t as fortunate, as he was defeated by challenger Tommy Ivey in the race for the Ward E council seat.

Wesson, Robinson and Ivey will be joined in the new administration, which will take office in November, by Wesley Allen, who won the race for the open Ward D council seat.

Wesson won a second term as mayor by defeating challenger Damon Earl Warren 462 votes to 121. 

Robinson will sit in the Ward A council seat for four more years after fending off a challenge from Pete Storey, 75 votes to 34. 

Ivey garnered 84 votes to McLain’s 33 in the Ward E race.

Allen prevailed by 12 votes in the race for the Ward D seat being vacated by Glenn Stubblefield, who chose not to seek re-election. Allen received 54 votes to 42 to William “Junior” Owings. 

