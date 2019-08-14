A Facebook Marketplace transaction was the basis of an officer-involved shooting Tuesday that left a 19-year-old dead, according to a statement just released by the Lincoln Police Department.
The statement reads:
"On Tuesday, August 13th, at approximately 1:52 PM, an off-duty Lincoln police officer was involved in a critical incident near Knoxville Homes in Talladega. The off-duty Lincoln police officer was involved in a Facebook Marketplace transaction. The off-duty Lincoln police officer was injured by a gunshot wound to the arm and he was immediately transported to a local hospital by one of the responding Talladega police officers. The off-duty Lincoln police officer was evaluated, treated, and subsequently released. A female witness to the incident was on scene at the time of occurrence.
"In response to multiple false rumors and unacceptable death threats directed towards our officers and their families, we would like the following to be known:
• NO FEMALE OFFICER WAS INVOLVED
• NO FEMALE INFORMANT WAS INVOLVED
• NO UNDERCOVER OFFICER WAS INVOLVED
"We hope that this will help inform the public to the facts that we are able to provide at this time. We look forward to a full and transparent investigation into the facts of this critical incident. Any further questions or concerns should be directed to the Talladega County District Attorney's Office."
The deceased was identified Tuesday as Javaon Ousley, 19, a resident of Knoxville Homes and a 2018 graduate of Winterboro High School. Ousley was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
A statement from Lincoln Police on Tuesday said in part: “An off-duty officer, conducting his personal business, was involved in a critical incident in Talladega, near Knoxville Homes, when he was non-critically injured. The officer was shot in the arm, evaluated and treated at a local hospital, and released earlier this afternoon.”
The Talladega County District Attorney's Office is investigating the case. Ousley's body was sent to the state forensics lab for a detailed autopsy.