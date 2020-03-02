BREAKING: 1 killed in 2-vehicle wreck involving Talladega County school bus this morning; 20 students transported to local hospital

MUNFORD — A Talladega County school bus and another vehicle were involved in a fatal accident this morning. No one on the school bus was fatally injured, but students were transported to a local hospital with injuries.
Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore said the accident happened just after 7 a.m on Alabama Highway 21, south of Munford near the Talladega Gran Prix Raceway.
Kilgore said no fatalities from the school bus have been reported, but the driver of the other vehicle was killed.
Talladega Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey gave the following statement:
“This morning, a Talladega County School bus was involved in an accident on Alabama Highway 21 near Oak Grove Road in Munford.
District staff immediately reported to the scene of the accident and accompanied students and the bus driver to Citizen’s Hospital in Talladega.
Students transported include seven Munford Elementary students, nine Munford Middle students, and four Munford High students.”
Lacey said school staff informed parents of the accident, and that all students currently have a parent or guardian with them at the hospital.
Kilgore said the accident is under investigation by the Alabama State Troopers, and that no other information was immediately available.
The Talladega County Sheriff's Office responded to assist on scene, Kilgore said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
